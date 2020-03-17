Price City Installs New Electric Vehicle Chargers

Those passing through Price City and driving past the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum may have noticed a small bit of construction on the west side of the parking lot recently.

The city made the announcement that the construction was in order to install electric vehicle chargers for travelers and community members to utilize. Electric vehicles are rapidly becoming a more popular option for drivers as they assist in a greater diversity of fuel choices and reduce the emissions that contribute to smog and climate change. This, in turn, improves public health and reduces ecological damage.

These chargers were purchased with a grant that was received and installed with the assistance of city employees. Drivers have already been witnessed utilizing the new chargers.