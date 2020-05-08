Price City Library to Begin Curbside Service

The Price City Library announced that it will soon begun curbside services. This will take place beginning on Monday, May 11 and the services will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

With this service, those that utilize the library will be asked to call or put a hold on materials through the online catalog. This will be available for up to three items. Patrons are able to pick up the items between the aforementioned times, but will need to call to inform the staff that they are there to pick up.

Those that wish to utilize this curbside service will also be asked to have their library card or ID handy at the time of pickup and are encouraged to wear masks.

For more information or to request a hold on materials, please call the Price City Library at (435) 636-3188.