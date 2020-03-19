Price City Police Announces New Captain

Price City Police Department News Release

Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia announced on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, that after an extensive internal promotional process, he has chosen Sgt. Brandon Ratcliffe to replace the retiring police captain in two months. Sgt. Ratcliffe’s promotion to Captain will be effective May 16, 2020.

Sgt. Ratcliffe has been with the Price City Police Department since June of 2012. He has served as a Patrol Officer, Carbon Metro Drug Task Force Agent and as a Patrol Sergeant. Sgt. Ratcliffe is highly regarded for his thorough and meticulous investigations, his detailed report writing and communication skills, his courtroom appearances and his calm demeanor.

The department welcomes his leadership skills moving forward into the future. Chief Sicilia has stated that this administrative partnership will play a key role in ensuring the efficient and professional delivery of police services to our community.