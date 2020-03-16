Price City Police to Offer Pickup and Delivery Services to Needed Residents

On Monday morning, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) announced that, by the directive of Chief Brandon Sicilia, the PCPD officers will be available to the elderly and infirm residents of the area for grocery pickups. They will also conduct other essential item pickup and deliveries.

This service applies to residents that are within the city limits of Price and the department stresses that their first priority will remain in responding to law enforcement duties. As duty allows, the officers will be available for this service. The pickup and deliveries will be available through March 31, at which time the PCPD will reevaluate the current situation.

The department added that they are aware that Lin’s Fresh Market, Smith’s Food & Drug and Wal-Mart all currently provide pick-up services. Each officer involved in this service will wear appropriate gloves and comply with the other social distancing directives.

Those that are interested in utilizing this service must contact the department at (435) 636-3190. During non-business hours, contact the Price Public Safety Dispatch line at (435) 637-0890.