Price City Releases Information on Memorial Day Clean-Up

Price City Press Release

On Friday, May 22, all of the Price City’s Cemetery west entrance gates along Veteran’s Lane will be completely closed off by 1 p.m.

Due to current situations, staffing will be minimal this year. There will not be a shuttle service and bathrooms will be closed. Staff will primarily be tasked with garbage pickup. We ask that patrons follow recommend health department guidelines.

The Price City Cemetery’s north and south entrance gates will be closed on Saturday, May 23 starting at 5 a.m. to all motorized traffic to prevent damage. There will not be a shuttle service this year.

The entrance gate at the Cliffview Cemetery will remain open and traffic may enter the cemetery.

The annual Memorial Day decoration clean up will begin on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 a.m. All decorations left behind and not in the vases, (including shepherd’s hooks, figurines and solar lights) will be discarded. To avoid any misunderstanding, please remove all decorations prior to the clean-up date. More information is available at the cemetery kiosks.