PRICE CITY – RFQ ADVERTISEMENT

Price City is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from experienced firms for work on an Environmental Impact Study for the NRCS on the Upper Price River. Project alternatives include an off-channel lower elevation reservoir. Selected firms will be invited to submit a proposal. SOQ must be submitted by 5 PM Wednesday February 5, 2020 to the office of the City Recorder. The full Request for Qualifications can be obtained at the Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, UT 84501, Phone # 435-637- 5010; or via email russells@prictutah.net .

Published in the ETV News on January 22, 2020.