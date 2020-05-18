Price City’s Culture Connection Series Cancelled, Streamed Concerts to Begin

Those in charge of the annual Culture Connection series hosted throughout the summer in Price City postponed cancelling the outdoor concerts for as long as they could, but the time for decision-making came.

Preliminarily, two of the concerts that were slated for June were cancelled due to the bands being from out of state. Those that were traveling from out of state needed a much longer lead time than the Utah bands. About a week ago, the city began getting word that all of the bands from California, which a good number come through Utah and perform in Price, were cancelling their summer tours.

These cancellations caused a number of holes in the series line-up and complicated many things. During the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting, following discussion with many, the entire season as it historically exists was ultimately cancelled.

Councilman Layne Miller stated that if the state reaches a point that outdoor concerts are once again allowed, the city will begin them again with Utah bands and local talent. Councilman Miller expressed that the city is at an advantage due to having very talented local musicians.

“I think that’s been one of our successes; people get used to listening to local bands and local talents,” Miller stated. He continued by stating the he believes that is what has made Culture Connection a success throughout the years.

Overwhelming concern for the residents was what guided the decision to cancel. However, through much discussion, a new idea was born. A series of live-streamed concerts are slated to begin soon. A band will visit the Price Civic Auditorium and set up their equipment while ETV News assists with the video and streaming portions of the event.

The concerts will be available on local Facebook pages such as Price City and ETV News’ pages. A date for these to begin have not yet been set, though those that are interested in performing are encouraged to contact Councilman Miller at (435) 820-4326.

To stay posted on these events and others through Price City, follow the city on Facebook.