Price Closes All City Offices

Price City Press Release

Due to the ongoing public health emergency relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and response, Price City Offices have been closed, effective immediately, until further notice.

Price City will continue to work and transact city business. The city is asking people continue to engage with city officials, staff and offices via telephone and/or email. City officials want to assure the public that the city has sufficient staff to answer phones and conduct the city’s business virtually.

For questions or instructions on how to interact with city officials and staff and to transact business, please go to the Price City website for contact information: pricecityutah.com.

Price City Public Works can be contacted at (435) 637-5010 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, the public should call (435) 637-0890.

For special inquiries regarding this notice, please contact Nick Tatton at (435) 636-3184 or email: nickt@priceutah.net.