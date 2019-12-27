Price Committee Sets Winter Fest Theme for Music Meals and Mingle on Main

Cheerleaders from Mont Harmon Middle School performed during November’s Music Meals and Mingle on Main.

Price City Press Release

The Price City Business Improvement District Committee met on Dec. 3 in preparation of the upcoming Music Meals and Mingle on Main event that will take place in January. Because of the short days with darkness falling so early, this event will be moved from the usual Thursday date to Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

The last event was hosted on Nov. 7 and was themed as a tailgating party. It was a huge success with people coming to see the various groups from schools performing their bits, school mascots milling through the crowd, various activities for kids and a cornhole tournament that was quite competitive.

The tournament was sponsored by Bookcliff Sales and 13 teams showed up to compete. Winners took home cornhole boards as prizes.

As with past events, there were also food trucks as well as activities for children and adults situated throughout the downtown area.

The Winter Fest event will take place in the afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. and Main Street will be shut down to any through traffic during the event. Once again, the street will be filled with food trucks of many kinds. Also, as entertainment for the kids, there will be the bouncy castle and a kids’ corner with things to do. In addition, there will be an ice fishing event for youngsters. The event will also feature winter sports information and displays along with ice block races with the Price City Council members participating.

Businesses along Main Street will be open during the event for those who attend and want to browse the shops.

The MMM events take place every other month. In March, the committee is planning an event called Carbon-Con where people can dress up in their favorite science fiction, comic or fantasy costumes. Details for this event will be forthcoming.

The Business Improvement District Committee was formed in 2018 to find ways to improve business, particularly downtown, in Price. Subcommittees composed of various business people, government officials and others have been formed. Those subcommittees consist of the Ambassadors, Activities and Events Committee (which has been gathering information, informing business owners of what is going on and setting up events for the downtown area), the budget committee (which determines the costs of what may be done and where the money could come from) and the Project Committee (which determines the projects, where they will be done and how they will be done).

The main committee meets once monthly and the sub committees meet as needed.