Price Native Earns Doctor Podiatric Medicine

Press Release

Kent Olsen, D.P.M., of Price has completed the Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.) degree at the Arizona School of Podiatric Medicine (AZPod) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University on May 22.

Dr. Kent Olsen is the son of Price residents Henning and Ilene Olsen. He graduated from Carbon High School in 2008, and earned an A.S. degree from USU Eastern in 2012 and a B.S. degree in biology from Southern Utah University in 2016. While at Midwestern, he served as a coordinator for a student organization that offered free health care to several homeless shelters in the Phoenix, AZ area. Dr. Olsen plans to complete a podiatric residency program at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, TX.

AZPod’s inaugural class graduated in June 2008. The four-year program trains Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.s, physicians and surgeons who practice on the lower extremities, primarily on feet and ankles. It is the first podiatric medicine program in Arizona, where active lifestyles and the aging population contribute to the need for more podiatric physicians.