Price Railroad Crossing Closures Begin May 19

TC400ERailroad.jpg

The Price Municipal Corporation announced that there will be upcoming railroad crossing closures within the city for maintenance purposes. On May 19, starting at 7 a.m. the crossing located on 400 East will be closed until the following day at 5 p.m.

Similarly, the railroad crossing located on South 100 East will also be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 and will remain closed for maintenance until May 21 around 5 p.m. It was stated that these closures will have sign placement that conforms to MUTCD standards. Those that utilize these crossings for travel purposes will need to re-route on these days.

 

