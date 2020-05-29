Price River Water Improvement District to Begin Construction for the New Phosphorous Limitations

In January of 2015, the Utah Division of Water Quality imposed new phosphorous limitations on the discharge of many wastewater treatments plants.

There were some in the state that were exempt from the new limitations due to where their discharged water goes. Moab is one of the areas that was deemed exempt due to its discharge being very small compared to the volume of the Colorado River, as well as those that discharge directly into the Great Salt Lake.

However, the Price River Water Improvement District (PRWID) could not receive an exemption. They did receive a variance to delay the date of effect of the new standard as the best options were studied.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring or summer of 2021 and the estimated cost sits at $3,200,000. Half of this cost will be applied from the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) and the other half will come from the Utah Water Quality Board.

At this time, PRWID does not anticipate the need for a rate increase, though this is dependent on the terms that are granted by the funding agencies. PRWID is required to be in compliance with the new standard by the first of the year in 2023.

A public hearing regarding this matter will take place on June 2 at 7 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the project or making public comments are encouraged to attend. The hearing will take place at the district’s service center located at 265 South Fairgrounds Road in Price.

Those wishing to attend the public hearing by telephone will need to contact the district office at (435) 637-6350 during business hours prior to the public hearing for instructions on how to access the conference call system.