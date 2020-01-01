PRICE RIVER WATERSHED CONSERVATION DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center, 599 B West Price River Dr. in Price, Utah on the following dates for 2020:
2020 Meeting Dates
January 8 – 6pm
February 12 – 6pm
March 11 – 6pm
April 8 – 7pm
May 13 – 7pm
June 10 – 7pm
July 8– 7pm
August 12 – 7pm
September 9 – 7pm
October 14 – 7pm
November 11– 7pm
December 9 – 6pm
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1, 2020.