PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees; and

WHEREAS, this holiday, called Arbor Day was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska; and

WHEREAS, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world; and

WHEREAS, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooking costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife; and

WHERAS, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products; and

WHEREAS, trees are a source of joy and spiritual renewal; and

WHEREAS, Price City has been recognized as a Tree City USA by The National Arbor Day Foundation and desires to continue its tree-planting ways.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael Kourianos, Mayor of the City of Price, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2020 as

ARBOR DAY

in the City of Price, and I urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our City’s community forestry program, and

FURTHER, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations.

DATED this 8th day of April, 2020

Michael Kourianos, Mayor

ATTEST:

Sherrie Gordon, City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 15, 2020.