PRWID Offers Payment Deferral Option in Response to COVID-19

PRWID Press Release

In an effort to support and assist its customers, the Price River Water Improvement District Board of Trustees has elected to offer a payment deferral option for the coming three months. Interested parties must complete the application from the district’s webpage and email it to the district’s business office. If there are additional questions, please contact the district by phone at (435) 637-6351. Conditions to apply for this assistance are as follows:

1. Previous billings must be current up to March 31, 2020.

2. All applications must be submitted in writing with all information complete.

3. A customer must list how they were affected financially by COVID-19 and how it affected their ability to pay for water and sewer.

4. Billing accrued for April, May and June may be deferred with the agreement that the account will be brought current before December 31, 2020.

5. Rental properties also will need concurrence with a landlord.

The district wishes to stress that this is not a payment forgiveness program, but it will allow customers additional time to take care of their basic needs. Again, if there are additional questions in this regard, please call the business office at (435) 637-6351.