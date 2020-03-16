Public Health Emergency Declared in Carbon County

Following much discussion and research on the current spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released a statement on Monday afternoon declaring Carbon County in a state of a public health emergency. The statement reads as follows:

WHEREAS, UCA §26A-1-101 grants a local health department jurisdiction in all unincorporated and incorporated areas of the counties and UCA §26A-1-114 grants a local Health Officer broad powers in abating public health issues; and, WHEREAS, on January 21, 2020, the Utah Department of Health (“UDOH”) activated its Department Operations Center in response to the evolving COVID-19 global pandemic. The UDOH recognizes COVID-19 as an imminent threat to the health and safety of the residents of the State of Utah (“Utah”). The UDOH, local health departments, and health and medical partners have activated response plans and protocols to prepare for the likely arrival of the virus in Utah. These partners have also worked to identify, contact, and test others in Utah potentially exposed to COVID-19 in coordination with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”); and,

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency for COVID- 19, beginning on January 27, 2020; and,

WHEREAS, the CDC has identified the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 both globally and in the United States as “high,” and has advised that person-to-person spread of COVID-19 will continue to occur globally, including within the United States; and,

WHEREAS, as of March 15, 2020, the CDC indicates that there are over 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,600 of those cases in the United States, including 28 in Utah; and,

WHEREAS, the UDOH recognizes that confirmed community transmission in the United States significantly increases the risk of exposure and infection to the general public within Utah, which creates an extreme public health risk that may spread quickly; and,

WHEREAS, to combat the spread of COVID-19, Utah and various counties and local health departments, have each declared local public health emergencies and proclaimed local emergencies; and,

WHEREAS, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Health Officer finds the above facts raise the likelihood of widespread community transmission occurring among the general public and the need for counties and municipalities within the jurisdiction and the public to work cooperatively and proactively to slow the spread of COVID-19 and address any challenges that may arise due to this disease in Carbon County, Emery County, and Grand County; and,

WHEREAS, the SEUHD Health Officer does hereby find that there is an imminent and proximate threat to public health from the introduction of COVID-19 into Carbon County, Emery County, and Grand County.

THEREFORE, PURSUANT TO UCA §26A-1-114, BE IT DECLARED BY BRADON C. BRADFORD, SEUHD HEALTH OFFICER, AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. Declaration of Local Public Health Emergency. It is hereby declared that there is a local public health emergency affecting Carbon County, Emery County, and Grand County, Utah, which exceeds the resources of the community, and assistance is requested from both the State of Utah and the federal government to provide all necessary resources to combat such emergency to protect the community and provide emergency assistance.

Section 2. Public Advisories. The following measures are strongly recommended:

• No mass gatherings over one hundred (100) people should be held.

• Those individuals who are age sixty (60) or older, or who are immunocompromised, should not attend mass gatherings of over twenty (20) people.

• Access to long-term care facilities should be limited to facility staff.

• Where appropriate, employers should encourage their employees to work remotely from home.

• Employers should increase the flexibility of their sick leave policies and encourage sick employees to stay at home.

• Gathering places (restaurants, theaters, bars, National Parks, etc.) should implement measures to increase social distancing in their facilities including: adjusting the number of people served, how they are served, encouraging on-line payment, up to and including temporary closure of the facility.

Due to the evolving situation with the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, these recommendations will be continuously reviewed and updated. Where, in the opinion of the SEUHD Health Officer, it is warranted, these and additional recommendations may become mandatory.

Section 3. Duration. This declaration of a local public health emergency shall expire thirty (30) days after the Effective Date (defined below) unless rescinded in sooner by the SEU HD health officer, and will not extend beyond 30 days unless ratified in written form by the SEUHD.

Section 4. Publication. This declaration of a local public health emergency shall be on file for public inspection with the SEUHD.

Section 5. Notice to Governor. A copy of this declaration of a local public health emergency shall be sent to the Office of the Governor of the State of Utah.