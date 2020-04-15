Public Health Order Amended, In Effect Through May 4

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released its amended public health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of the order, outlined by the SEUHD, are as follows:

TIMELINE: The order will be in effect until May 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

LODGING: Lodging restrictions remain the same.

FOOD SERVICE: Food service is amended to match the order issued by the Utah Department of Health. This allows individuals to order food from inside an establishment.

BEAUTY SALONS, GYMS, TANNING FACILITIES, BODY ART, ETC: In Southeast Utah, these businesses generally do not attract tourists, but serve the local population. The amended order gives these establishments the opportunity to submit a COVID19 mitigation plan at the website www.seuhealth.com/COVID19BUSINESSPLAN beginning April 16. Once the plan has received approval, they may begin to operate. These businesses are likewise not obligated to open. We understand that many business owners have submitted plans and encourage them to refer to those plans as they complete the form at www.seuhealth.com/COVID19BUSINESSPLAN. This will help our staff address each plan in an organized manner.

OTHER RESTRICTED BUSINESS: Southeast Utah Health Department recognizes that all business will open at some point. We encourage those businesses to begin forming their own plans that will help protect their employees and customers. All openings will be phased in to some degree. We will continue to work with local partners and business to determine when and how to best begin to welcome visitors back to the area and to emphasize that mitigation measures are not expected to eliminate disease transmission, but are expected to reduce transmission rates in a way that will continue to “flatten the curve.”

TESTING: In accordance with newly issued guidelines, SEUHD recommends that all individuals exhibiting at least one symptom of COVID-19 to arrange testing with their local provider or hospital. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sneezing with nasal discharge, acute loss of smell or taste, or symptoms that may be consistent with seasonal allergies. Those that feel they have symptoms and need to be tested should call:

– Moab Regional Hospital COVID hotline at (435) 719-3998 if you live in Grand County.

– Call your local provider or call SEUHD at (435) 637-3671 if you live in Carbon or Emery counties.

To view the public health order in its entirety, please click here.