PUBLIC HEARING – 66 LOT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LAND SUBDIVISON

The Price City Planning and Zoning Commission (Commission) will hold a public hearing to receive input on the proposed Desert Canyons 66-lot residential planned unit development (PUD) land subdivision, located at approximately 1850 E 800 N, on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 5:00pm in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 E Main Street. Advance comments or questions may be directed to Nick Tatton by calling 435-636-3184 or via e-mail at nickt@priceutah.net on or before May 21st, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Comments will be presented to the Commission during the public hearing.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6, 13 and 20, 2020.