PUBLIC HEARING – 8 LOT LAND SUBDIVISION

The Price City Planning and Zoning Commission (Commission) will hold a public hearing to receive input on the proposed Cedar Corner 8-lot residential land subdivision, located at approximately 900 N Cedar Hills Drive, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 5:00pm in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 E Main Street. Advance comments questions may be directed to Nick Tatton by calling 435-636-3184 and comments will be presented to the Commission during the public hearing.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12 and 19, 2020.