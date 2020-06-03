PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a public hearing meeting on June 11 at 7:00pm at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main Street, for the purpose of:

• Approval of the 2020-2021 budget

• Approval of Donation List

• Transfer from Enterprise fund to General Fund

• Wage increase for Orangeville City Statutory Officers

To address the council during the hearing on these items, please notify Orangeville City Office at the above address at least three days prior to the meeting or call

Maegan Wilberg

Recorder

Published in ETV Newspaper June 3 and 10, 2020.