PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND BUDGET

The Helper City Council will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on amending the budget for FY 2019-2020. . The Public Hearing will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 at approximately 5:30 P.M. in an electronic meeting. To participate in the Public Hearing discussion only please RSVP 24 hours before the meeting by sending an email to jonaskerl@helpercity.net or call 435-472-5391. Your comments will be heard and broadcasted on youtube.com. Here is the link for the meeting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTuAFN4AJ3pF_GlNdaxJ9Mw or you may search Helper City Live Stream in the youtube.com search engine.

-s- Jona M. Skerl

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 27, 2020.