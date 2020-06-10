Public Land Comments Tackled Virtually

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Public Lands Council hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning. Several of the agencies were not able to attend, but discussion on several issues in Emery County was conducted by the council with those in attendance.

Comments from the county commissioners started the meeting. They shared that they had accompanied the “At Your Leisure” crew on a trip to the desert along with Senator David Hinkins the previous week. This filming of the San Rafael Swell will be aired in the near future. They also reported that the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council nominations are with the Department of the Interior in Washington D.C. pending approval

The first agency to report was the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining. Steve Fluke stated that the reclamation of Crandall Canyon Mine is being revised as well as Deer Creek Mine. He also said they are working with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Buck Master Draw to install gates, grates or a barrier wall at abandoned mines in that area that have been inventoried and located by the BLM. Construction is scheduled for this fall but public comment is invited. There will be no closure of active mines or pending applications sites. County officials requested a map and a public meeting.

Chris Wood, Division of Wildlife Resources, spoke about the expansion of the boat ramp and parking, including new restrooms, north of the boat ramp at Joe’s Valley Reservoir. He also reported that the number of fishing licenses sold has greatly increased and Range Creek and Huntington Creek have been recently restocked. Fencing is also being installed around the pond at Fullers’ Bottom, he shared.

Wood said that over-the-counter bison hunting permits are now being sold. Those wishing to purchase a permit must first watch a video about the hunting conditions in the Range Creek area, as it is not an easy hunt. The hunt time is longer, from August until the end of the year, due to waiting for the animals to cross the river. The state public lands office also noted that some fly ins by helicopter to SITLA (School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration) or private lands may be permitted.

Larry Johansen from Utah State Parks remarked that many people have been camping. He thanked everyone for their help with the recent recovery efforts at Little Wildhorse Canyon tragedy. Johansen also discussed the new laws affecting quagga mussels that become effective on July 1, including plugs in boats when transporting and an out-of-state fee for non-Utah residents. He also reported that there will be some restoration upstream from the Millsite Dam, including new restrooms.

Councilmember Wade Allinson questioned the group about the wild horse and burro watering that is taking place on the BLM permit area on the San Rafael Desert. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk accompanied the BLM to the area following their order to cease and desist and to pull the tanks, as this activity is illegal. The public lands council decided to send a letter to the BLM supporting their action to remove these water tanks.