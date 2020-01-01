PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of one mid-term vacancy for the office of Emery Town Council for Emery Town. Interested persons need to apply in writing to the Emery Town Office located at 65 North Center or mail to, PO Box 108, Emery, UT 84522, by January 7th, 2020 before 12:00 pm. Those applying must meet the following qualifications:

1. Be a United States Citizen.

2. Be at least 18 years old.

3. Be a resident of Emery for a period of 12 consecutive months immediately preceding this vacancy.

4. Be a registered voter of the municipality.

The positions will be filled by appointment by the Emery Town Council during the January 8th, 2020 town council meeting starting at 7:00 pm. at 65 North Center, Emery, Utah. The appointed term will run through December 2021.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 1 and 8, 2020.