PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual stockholders meeting of Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Castle Dale City Building Commission, south entrance, at 1:00 p.m. (20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT). Purpose of the meeting is to elect board members; two (2) from the Clipper and Western District, two (2) from the Mammoth District, two (2) from the Blue Cut District, one (1) from the Mill Ditch District and one (1) from the Industrial-Municipal Users and to conduct any other business that might come before the stockholders at that time.

Only stockholders who have paid their assessment prior to the meeting are eligible to vote or deliberate on any company matters.

Jessy Johansen, Secretary

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8 and 15, 2020.