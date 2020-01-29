PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Administrative Control Board of Castle Valley Special Service District will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room, located at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on the dates listed below for the calendar year 2020.
January 16, 2020
February 20, 2020
March 19, 2020
April 16, 2020
May 21, 2020
June 18, 2020
July 16, 2020
August 20, 2020
September 17, 2020
October 15, 2020
November 19, 2020
December 17, 2020
Jacob Sharp, District Manager
Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 29, 2020.