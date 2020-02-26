PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of one mid-term vacancy for the office of council person for Emery Town. Interested persons need to apply in writing to the Emery Town Office located at 65 North Main or mail to PO Box 108 Emery, UT 84522, By March 10, 2020 before 12:00 pm. Those applying must meet the following qualifications.

1. Be a United States Citizen.

2. Be at least 18 years old.

3. Be a resident of Emery for a period of 12 consecutive months immediately preceding this vacancy.

4. Be a registered voter of the municipality

The positions will be filled by appointment by the Emery Town Council during the March 11th 2020 town council meeting starting at 7:00 pm at 65 North Center street, Emery, Utah. The appointed term will run through December 2021

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 26, 2020 and March 4, 2020.