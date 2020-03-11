PUBLIC NOTICE

Wellington City intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The application is for the improvements to the wastewater system, including the lining or replacement of failed and failing concrete, clay, and PVC pipelines, associated manholes, and service laterals. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to Wellington City via email at cityadmin@wellingtonutah.us or by mail PO Box 559, Wellington, UT 84542

Glenna Nelson

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 11, 2020.