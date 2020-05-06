PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing to receive comment on amending the 2020 budget of the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The amended budget for 2020 is on file and available for public inspection in the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Ignacio A Arrien

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6 and 13, 2020.