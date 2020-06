NOTICE is hereby given that a PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION and TESTING of the ELECTION BALLOT COUNTING EQUIPMENT to be used by Emery County in the Primary Election on June 30, 2020 for the purpose of certifying the counting machine’s accuracy and logic in counting ballots, will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Emery County Courthouse.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10, 2020.