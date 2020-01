PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Green River City Council will meet in regular session at Green River City Hall, 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah on the following dates at 7:00 p.m. for the 2020 calendar year:

Wednesday, January 15

Tuesday, February 11

Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, April 14

Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, August 11

Tuesday, September 8

Tuesday, October 13

Tuesday, November 10Tuesday, December 8

Conae Black CMC

Green River City Administrator/Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 1, 2020.