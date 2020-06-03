PUBLIC NOTICE FOR REVISION TO FINAL RECLAMATION PLAN

PRINCESS/CRANDALL CANYON MINES

MILEPOST 33 HWY 31

HUNTINGTON, UT 84520

P. O. BOX 910

EAST CARBON, UT 84520

Notice is hereby given that Genwal Resources, Inc., has filed for revision of the final reclamation plan under R645-303-224 for permit number (C/015/032) for its Princess/Crandall Canyon Mines with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining. The lands involving activities are located in Emery County. The site is located in Huntington Canyon, in Huntington Utah. The Permit area encompasses approximately 1790 acres in the Crandall Permit. The permit area is shown on the area map below.

PERMIT LEGAL DESCRIPTION

The permit area is located and described as follows:

SECTION DESCRIPTION ACREAGE

MINE AND SURFACE FACILITIES

T. 16 S., R. 7 E.

Section 4: Lot 3 37.35

Lot 4 37.36

SW1/4, NW1/4 40.00

NW1/4, SE1/4, NW1/4 10.00

Section 5: Lot 6 43.64

Lot 9 21.70

S1/2, NE1/4 80.00

S1/2 320.00

Section 8: All 640.00

Section 9: NW1/4 160.00

MINE AND SURFACE FACILITIES SUBTOTAL: 1,390.05

RESCUE ROAD AND DRILL PADS (for location purposes)

T. 15 S., R. 6 E.

Section 35: Lot 2 40.12

Lot 3 40.28

Lot 4 40.43

T. 16 S., R. 6 E.

Section 2: Lot 4 11.40

Lot 5 11.09

Lot 6 9.20

Lot 8 40.00

Lot 9 40.00

Lot 16 40.00

Lot 21 40.00

Lot 24 40.00

Lot 25 40.00

RESCUE ROAD AND DRILL PADS SUBTOTAL: 392.52

BURMA EVAPORATION BASIN*

T. 17 S., R 8 E.

Section 5: Within Lot 6 7.32

TOTAL PERMIT AREA: 1,789.89 Acres

A copy of this revision to the final reclamation plan is available for examination at the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining at 1594 W North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah, and also at the City Hall building in Huntington, Utah. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference should be addressed to the Salt Lake City address no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last

publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2020.