PUBLIC NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

Public Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Southeast Education Service Center will hold a hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. via Webex for the purpose of receiving public input, reviewing and adopting a tentative original budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and to open and adjust the final budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Submissions may be made via USPS to: SESC, 685 E 200 S, Price, Utah 84501 or via email to: johnna@seschools.org. A copy of the proposed budgets can be obtained in person at SESC, 685 East 200 South, Price, Utah.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 13, 2020.