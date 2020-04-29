PUBLIC NOTICE – REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Huntington City is requesting proposals from Janitorial Services for the purpose of cleaning Huntington City Hall and Huntington Fire Station. This is a five-year contract. Interested parties shall be bonded and have a current Business License. The Janitorial Service will be required to furnish their own supplies, all of the equipment, labor and materials that may be necessary to carry out the Janitorial Services on a weekly basis.

For a list of details e-mail huntingtoncity@etv.net, call 435-687-2436 or pick up at Huntington City Hall.

Award shall be made to the party whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the City, taking into consideration price and the evaluation factors set forth in the request for proposals. Interested parties shall submit their sealed proposals no later than Monday May 11, 2020 before 5:00 p.m. to Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, Huntington, Utah. Review of the proposals will be held within a timely manner and the award of the proposal will be no later than Wednesday May 20, 2020. Beginning date for contract will be July 1, 2020. Huntington City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. Huntington City is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29 and May 6, 2020.