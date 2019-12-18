PUBLIC NOTICE SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS

SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2020. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center, 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah except the August meeting which will be held in the Green River, Utah.

January 13, 2020 6:00 p.m.

February 10, 2020 6:00 p.m.

March 9, 2020 6:00 p.m.

April 13, 2020 6:00 p.m.

May 11, 2020 6:00 p.m.

June 8, 2020 6:00 p.m.

July 13, 2020 6:00 p.m.

August 10, 2020 7:00 p.m. Green River

September 14, 2020 6:00 p.m.

October 12, 2020 6:00 p.m.

November 9, 2020 6:00 p.m.

December 14, 2020 6:00 p.m.

Joel Dorsch

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2019.