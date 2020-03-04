Public Weighs in on Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District

By Julie Johansen

A public hearing to hear comments about the establishment of the Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District was advertised for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Emery County Commission meeting was interrupted briefly to conduct the public hearing. A few residents of Emery County attended and the comments were all in favor of establishing the special service district.

The commissioners explained that in order to legally use money from mineral lease funds, this service district must be formed. It has become one of the top priorities of the commissioners to improve the EMS services in Emery County. This will result in better wages and conditions for EMTs in the county. It will also make purchases of ambulances and supplies easier for the service district.

Although there has been some talk of state aid in this area, the commissioners feel that the wait has been long enough and immediate attention is needed for the citizens of the county. This will now be placed on the agenda of next commission meeting to be voted on.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the Castle Valley Special Service District received permission to advertise for a public hearing regarding issuing the bonds. The yearly contract with Romeo Entertainment was also approved for entertainment at the Emery County Fair later in the summer. Finally, a $250 donation for the No Grave Goes Unadorned project sponsored by ETV News was approved.

Only one bid was received for the construction at San Rafael Research Center, which was from CT Electric. Specs will be considered and accepted if appropriate or rebids will be called for.

During remarks from the elected officials, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk, his officers and Attorney Mike Olsen were commended for their expertise in handling the murder trial last week. Commissioner Kent Wilson, who has spent time at the 2020 Legislature Session, related his accolades of the three senators from rural Utah and all they do for our area, especially Senator David Hinkins.