Quiz Bowl Hosted at Carbon High School

Carbon High School played host to the quiz bowl competition that was hosted on Friday. There were nine varsity and nine junior varsity teams from Carbon, Emery, Grand, Green River and San Juan high schools.

Varsity teams met in the auditorium for competition while the JV teams were hosted in a classroom. The Carbon B team took first place in varsity. They were followed by Emery B in second and San Juan A in third.

In the JV category, first place was awarded to San Juan. Second place went to the MUT team that had both Carbon and Emery players.