Ralph J Ison

Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother passed away peacefully in Provo, Utah on February 1, 2020 from diabetic health complications. Ralph was born in Mesa, Arizona on April 22, 1950, the fifth of seven children born to Robert and Alma Ison. He spent his youth in Blythe, California and then served from 1969-1971 in the Western States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning home, he married Karen Jean Daley. They were married on April 10, 1974 in the Provo Utah Temple.

Shortly after the wedding, Ralph and Karen settled in Huntington, Utah. Ralph always felt that Huntington was the best place to raise a family, which came to include seven children—six boys and one girl. He provided for his family by doing what he loved, working as an accomplished mechanic and Transportation Supervisor for Emery County School District.

Ralph had a deep love for and faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. He willingly served in and was happy to learn from many church callings. The time he spent ministering as Bishop of the Huntington 4th Ward was particularly cherished, and he later completed a life-long goal by serving with his wife in the Columbus Ohio Mission from 2013-2015.

Ralph loved to learn, dream, build and create. He always wanted to know why and how things worked. He shared his talents with all those he came in contact with, and he especially loved building projects with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children Levi (Stacy), Nathan (Melanie), Sabrina (Brent) Ford, Isaac (Lyndi), Bryan, Aaron (Tarra), and Shawn (Lauren); 18 grandchildren; and siblings Purmela, Loxi, Coy, and Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jerry and Herbert.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to all who helped care for Ralph as he battled health challenges.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Huntington Stake Center, 240 N. Main St, Huntington, UT. Viewings will be held at the same location on Thursday, February 6 from 6:00-8:00pm and prior to the service on Friday from 9:30-10:30am. Interment to follow at the Huntington City Cemetery (UT 31 and 400 W St.) In honor of Ralph, take something apart or start a project with someone you love.

