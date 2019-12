Merritt Meccariello is the fourteen year old son of Matthew and Melinda Meccariello of Ferron, Utah. He is a member of BSA Troop 902. Merritt constructed an Information board for the USDA- Manti-La Sal Forest Service at the Fairview Parking Lot for his Eagle Project. He will be recognized for earning the rank of an Eagle at a Court of Honor on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 pm. It will be held at the Ferron Stake Center 515 South 400 West.