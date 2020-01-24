Red Devils Best the Green River Pirates *Photo Gallery*

On Wednesday evening, the Grand Red Devils traveled to Green River to take on the Pirates in a non-conference battle.

In the first and second quarters, the Pirates and Red Devils appeared evenly matched with a lot of back-and-forth play. Green River had a 25-19 advantage after the first quarter before the Red Devils took a one-point lead into halftime, 39-28. Following this momentum in the second quarter, the Red Devils rode the high to victory.

Following the third quarter, where the Red Devils outscored the Pirates 29-25, the fourth quarter solidified the loss for the Pirates with Grand scraping out on top. The match-up ended with the Red Devils besting the Pirates 90-83.

Junior Rad Hughes led the scoring for Green River with 26 points. Hughes was followed by fellow Pirates Axel Anguiano and Weston Hatfield, who each had 18 points for the team.

Next, the Pirates will look for a comeback as they travel to Monument Valley on Friday to take on the Cougars. The game is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.