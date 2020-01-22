Red Devils Defeated by Lady Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pinnacle Lady Panthers were busy on Tuesday afternoon as they welcomed the Grand Red Devils to their home court for a non-conference game. Pinnacle came out of the gate looking to defend, blocking many of the Red Devils’ attempts at the net. The first quarter ended with the Lady Panthers in the lead, 11-4.

The second quarter saw the Red Devils pushing back, however, narrowing the game to 18-15 in favor of Pinnacle. The Lady Panthers were not going to accept a defeat on their home court and upped their ante to succeed against Grand County in the third quarter. They bested the Red Devils 21-11 in the third to take a 39-26 advantage into the final stretch.

Though Grand fought hard once more and was able to outshoot the Panthers in the fourth quarter 19-12, it was not enough for the win. Pinnacle took the home competition with a final score of 51-45. Senior Stephanie Sasser led the scoring with 18 points followed by teammate Kemery Stuckenschneider with 14.

Up next, the Lady Panthers will travel to Montezuma Creek on Friday afternoon to face off against Whitehorse. The game is slated to begin at 4 p.m.