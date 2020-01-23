Region 12 Drill in the Books *Photo Gallery*

Carbon, Emery and the remaining drill teams from Region 12 gathered in Richfield on Wednesday to compete at regionals. Competition was tight but both Carbon and Emery performed well.

The Spardettes finished second in military, second in dance and third in character. The Dino Dynamics were right on the Spardettes’ tails, placing third in military and third in dance. South Sevier remained a dominate force and won the region with Emery grabbing second place. Richfield took third and Carbon followed in fourth.

All four teams qualified for the state competition, which will take place at Utah Valley University on Thursday, Jan. 30. Those that make the cut after the first day will compete for the final time on Friday, Jan. 31.