Rep. Albrecht Talks Budget Cuts, Weekend Protests

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

COVID-19 Update

As of Friday, May 29, the Utah Department of Health has reported 9,264 positive cases (an increase of 343 cases from the day prior), 753 hospitalizations and 107 deaths. In all, Utah has administered 205,855 total tests. Additionally, it is estimated that 5,813 Utahns have recovered from COVID-19. Thank you and your families again for doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Unemployment

Unemployment insurance claims dropped 13% from the previous week to 5,455 claims. While it is a 13% decrease from the previous week, it is still a 382% increase from the average weekly claims seen in 2019. More than $26.4 million has been paid in state benefits while more than $48.8 million has been paid in federal dollars from the CARES Act $600 weekly stimulus. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims had an additional 2,278 individuals filed and more than $8.1 million paid in federal dollars last week for PUA benefits.

More than 9,700 individuals ended their unemployment claim last week. This is a positive indicator that people are beginning to return to work.

High Risk Individuals

70% of those who have passed away from COVID-19 were 65+ years old. 90% of those who have passed away were 65+ years old and had an underlying medical condition. Please help us protect our high-risk population and take the necessary precautions if you fall within this category. High-risk individuals include anyone over the age of 65, people who live in a nursing home or long-term facility, people with chronic lung disease or moderate-to-severe asthma, people with severe heart conditions, and people who are immunocompromised, obese or have other underlying health conditions. It is essential that high risk individuals continue to follow the guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

Utah Leads Together 3.0

The economic focus in the Utah Leads Together 3.0 plan is the state’s next step in continuing the growth of our strong and diverse economy that makes Utah a national leader. As we each continue to do our part, we will get through this together. The Utah Leads Together 3.0 plan can be viewed here.

Appropriations Subcommittees

Last week, Appropriations Subcommittees met to discuss potential budget cuts. Legislators will reduce the budget by up to $1 billion to make up for economic losses due to COVID-19. These are not easy decisions, but cuts must be made somewhere. Committees discussed potential 2%, 5% and 10% cuts to each budget. Brief summaries of the appropriations subcommittees are provided below. For more details, please visit le.utah.gov.

Social Services

The Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee met on Tuesday and Friday last week to discuss budget cuts at the 2%, 5% and 10% levels primarily affecting the Department of Health, the Department of Workforce Services and the Department of Human Services. The committee made several amendments to the proposed list before sending recommendations to the Executive Appropriations Committee.

Business, Economic Development and Labor

On Wednesday, the Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee met and approved recommended cuts at the 2%, 5%, and 10% level for the following entities: Labor Commission, Dept. of Insurance, Tax Commission, Dept. of Commerce, GOED, DABC and the Dept. of Heritage and Arts. These cuts will be forwarded on to the Executive Appropriations Committee for their consideration. The committee also voted unanimously to communicate to EAC that despite their recommended cuts to DABC, it be held as harmless as possible, given that it is a revenue-generating entity for the state.

Public Education

On Wednesday, the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee met and approved recommended cuts at the 2% level. They began providing recommendations at the 5% level, but ran out of time. They will meet again Monday, June 1. Legislative Fiscal Analysts (LFA), Utah State Board of Education (USBE) and Utah School Boards Association (USBA) all made their own list of proposed cuts. The majority of the suggestions that passed committee were those that LFA and USBE were in agreement on with USBA providing support for many of the recommendations. Public education will likely see fewer cuts than other parts of the budget.

Retirement and Independent Entities

On Wednesday, the Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee met and approved recommended cuts at the 2%, 5% and 10% level for the Executive Appropriations Committee to consider. There were minimal changes from the agency suggestions on both the one-time and ongoing cuts.

Executive Offices and Criminal Justice

After considering proposed cuts at the 2%, 5% and 10% level, the Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will reconvene on Monday, June 1, to vote on the items considered in the meeting held Wednesday, May 27.

Higher Education

Many have asked if the Legislature can just use the rainy day fund to supplement the economic losses in public and higher education. Utah has two rainy day accounts: the education and general rainy day funds. Both sources are for one-time funding and are generally used to backfill deficits. Historically, the Legislature has tried to reduce spending prior to using these funds.

On Wednesday, the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee recommended to allow each institution to determine where to make cuts in their individual budgets once new revenue estimates have been released and the Legislature determines if a 2%, 5% or 10% cut is needed. For a list of proposed cuts in higher education, please click here.

Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality

The Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee met on Wednesday and approved the recommended cuts at 2%, 5% and 10% from the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture and Food, Department of Environment Quality, Office of Energy Development, and Public Lands Policy Coordination Office.

Rioting on Saturday

I was very saddened to see the rioting in Salt Lake City and throughout the country. Our Constitution allows people to peacefully gather and protest, but this was outright thievery and personal and public property damage. Violence detracts from the message the protest was hoping to emphasize. Those responsible should be held accountable. There is plenty of video to determine those perpetrators.

I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that responded in a professional manner to a challenging situation without anyone being seriously injured. I was also pleased that on Sunday, volunteers helped clean up the Capitol building and other areas that were defaced. We will get through this as well, but people need to start standing up for the Rule of Law, upon which our country firmly stands.

Thanks again for the opportunity to update you and for the privilege of representing you. I will always stand tall for our rural values!