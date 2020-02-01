Representative Albrecht Kicks Off 2020 Legislative Session

By Representative Carl Albrecht

Report from the Legislature: Representative Albrecht, January 27- 31

On the first day of the legislative session, Representative Carl Albrecht’s House Bill 66, Wildland Fire Planning and Cost Recovery Amendments, was introduced and sent to the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee. On the second day, Albrecht’s House Bill 85, Federal Designations Amendments, was sent to the same committee.

Over 200 fifth graders from Pahvant Elementary visited the Capitol on the second day of the session. Representative Albrecht visited with students along with recognizing them on the House floor. Representative Albrecht also attended the Utah League of Cities and Towns meeting where he had lunch with youth city councils from Richfield and Orangeville.

During floor time on Thursday, Albrecht recognized Russ Cowley, a lifelong advocate for rural Utah. He spoke about Cowley’s work with the Six County Association of Governments and congratulated him on his retirement.

Albrecht also presented his bill on Federal Designation Amendments to the House of Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee and it was unanimously voted out with a favorable recommendation.

Throughout the week, Albrecht has interviewed with KUER Southeast Utah Radio Station, along with meeting with the Sierra Club, the Humane Society, Coal to Carbon Representatives, local county commissioners and Grand County Councilwoman Mary McGann.

The first week of the session ended with a Rural Caucus meeting where many constituents from rural Utah came to meet with legislators. Representative Albrecht reviewed his Wildlife Amendments Bill, HB 125, in this caucus.

By the end of the week, Representative Albrecht had three bills that had all been sent to the House standing Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee.

Representative Albrecht is beginning his second year as Chair of the House Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee.

He continues to serve on:

Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee

House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee

Federalism Commission

Legislative Water Development Commission

Co-Chair Rural Caucus

Representative Albrecht is excited to begin another session advocating for the incredible people of Rural Utah.

Please feel free to reach out with any comments or concerns.

Representative Albrecht (435) 979-6578 carlalbrecht@le.utah.com

Grace Cole (Intern) – (385) 479-1844 gcole@le.utah.gov