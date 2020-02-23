Representative Albrecht Named Rural Friend of the Year

By the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht

The Legislature reconvened on Tuesday after a holiday honoring President’s Day.

The week began with Representative Albrecht presenting his House Bill 280, Transient Room Tax Amendments, to the House Revenue and Tax Standing Committee. It was passed out with a favorable recommendation.

We had a group from Central Utah’s Public Health Department with students from Sevier, Sanpete and Millard Counties tour the Capitol and meet with Representative Albrecht.

Representative Albrecht also presented House Bill 125, Wildlife Amendments, in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee. As usual, the room was full with people wanting to speak about the bill. It was eventually voted on and passed unanimously.

Wednesday was Rural Day on the Hill, and Representative Albrecht was recognized for being Rural Friend of the Year. Albrecht got to meet with many people visiting from Rural Utah, which encouraged the representative to continue speaking out for rural Utah, its culture and its values.

Representative Albrecht chaired the House Public Utilities, Technology, and Energy Standing Committee Thursday morning. Immediately after, he presented his House Bill 66, Wildfire Prevention Amendments, on the House Floor. It was passed and will now be sent to a Senate Committee for consideration. Albrecht also met with Tobacco and Vaping Prevention Coalitions from schools in rural Utah. He then met with Rural Administrators and Educators and learned more about their concerns and issues this legislative session.

Friday began with the weekly Rural Caucus, where we got to hear from more people throughout Rural Utah concerning fiber optics, EMS services in rural areas and oil development in the Uintah Basin. Representative Albrecht also met with teachers and representatives from Sevier and Grand counties on Friday.

Below are updates of Representative Albrecht’s bills:

HB 66 – Wildland Fire Planning Amendments: Passed out of house; introduced to Senate Committee.

HB 85 – Federal Designations Amendments: Signed by Senate President and Speaker of House and sent for enrollment to the Governor’s Office.

HB 125 – Wildlife Amendments: Favorable Recommendation out of Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee and placed on Senate second reading calendar.

HB 280 – Transient Room Tax Provisions: Favorable Recommendation out of House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee and placed on House third reading calendar

Representative Albrecht also ran several appropriation requests this session, including one concerning weed control and one for wildland fire prevention. He also requested funding for the Rural Online Initiative program and rural innovation centers along with appropriations for the Sevier Valley Bike Trails and the Emery Town Old Church/Community Center renovation. Albrecht also supported funding requests for USU Extension and Snow College CTE Education.

Representative Albrecht loves rural Utah and will always work hard for you at the Capitol. He thanks you for supporting him in all that he does. It is an honor to represent you.

We are now more than halfway through the 2020 General Session, so please continue to reach out with any thoughts or concerns as the session moves along.

Representative Albrecht (435) 326-1544 carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

Grace Cole – Intern (801) 479-1844 gcole@le.utah.gov