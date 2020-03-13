Representative Albrecht Wraps Up 2020 Session

By the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht

Thursday, March 12 is the last day of the 2020 General Session.

Monday began with the last day of Standing Committees, where Representative Carl Albrecht chaired the last Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology meeting of the 2020 General Session. He also presented his bill, HB 438 in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee.

Starting Monday afternoon, floor time began and continued until Thursday evening.

To wrap up, here are some of the major bills passed from the session:

A proposed Constitutional change that will go to a citizen vote in November to modify the Constitutional Earmark. If approved, this would solve the States Revenue Structural Imbalance and stabilize the Education Fund. This measure was agreed upon by the Legislature and All Education Groups on March 11. Refer to le.utah.gov for more information.

Also, Utah passed the daylight savings time bill and if four other Western States follow suit, along with approval by the Federal Government, Utah will switch to daylight savings time year round. In the meantime, enjoy the switch.

The budget approved was $20 billion, and it included a 6% WPU increase for public schools, 3% increase for public employees, plus some targeted increases along with a 2.5% increase in higher education funding.

Below are the bills that Representative Albrecht proposed and passed this session:

Along with the Senate bills sponsored by Representative Albrecht:

This session has been very successful for Representative Albrecht, as all of his bills were passed, along with many of his appropriation requests being approved to allocate funds to many rural Utah projects and initiatives.

Representative Albrecht is grateful for the opportunity to serve and the support you have given him throughout the session and the past two years. He expresses his thanks to you!

On Friday morning, Representative Albrecht will officially begin his campaign as he will file for reelection. He will continue to be a strong advocate for Rural Utah as in the past.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns please continue to reach out to Rep. Albrecht.

carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

(435) 979-6578