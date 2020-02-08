Representatives from Emery Town Attend Legislative Session

By the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht

Week two of the legislative session began with a late start due to a snowstorm that shut down nearly all of Salt Lake City except the Capitol. This week, Representative Carl Albrecht chaired his first House Public Utilities, Technology, and Energy Committee meeting of the session.

On Tuesday, Representative Albrecht presented his bill, Division of Wildlife Resources Amendments (HB 125), to the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee and it was voted out with a favorable recommendation to the full House. Albrecht wants to thank all those from rural Utah who traveled to testify.

Representative Albrecht also chaired a meeting with leadership and all rural legislators, reviewing issues and concerns facing Rural Utah.

On Wednesday, Representative Albrecht started his day with a presentation in the Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee. He was joined by Mary Ann Wright, Chair of Emery Town Heritage Council, and Emery Town Council Member Sam Payne.

On Thursday, Representative Albrecht met with rural student leaders from across the state and invited them to sit on the House floor.

Albrecht kept himself busy this week by attending the Public Lands Caucus, the Rural Caucus and the Air Quality Policy Review Board, which the speaker asked him to sit on.

The week ended with Representative Albrecht conducting the Rural Caucus then heading back to the House Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee to present another appropriation concerning the Rural Online Initiative.

Representative Albrecht’s Federal Designations Amendments bill has been passed out of the House and has gone to the Senate to be presented in the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee on Monday. He also met with rural electric leaders and teacher representatives from Emery County.

He kept busy this week with all of his committee meetings and caucuses along with doing radio interviews concerning his Wildlife Amendments Bill, HB 125. He enjoyed meeting with more rural people this week and is honored to continue the session, working hard to represent Rural Utah.

Representative Albrecht thanks you for allowing him to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please reach out to us.

Representative Albrecht (435) 979-6578 carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

Grace Cole- Intern (385) 479-1844 gcole@le.utah.gov