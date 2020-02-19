REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL/REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – EMERY COUNTY SAN RAFAEL ENERGY RESEARCH CENTER CONTRACTOR

Emery County is now accepting proposals to maintain, troubleshoot, and operate the Coal Combustion Analyzer and the upgrade of all work at the San Rafael Energy Research Center which includes coal combustion and the nuclear center component.

The professional experience and knowledge with mechanical, electrical and plumbing is critical. Preferential consideration will be given to those with experience in coal combustion analyzing. The County Commission will consider contractor’s credentials and abilities in selecting winning proposal.

With your proposal please supply a range of pricing you charge for similar work.

Contractor must have liability insurance for bodily injury, property damage and errors and omissions all of which will indemnify the County for claims arising out of the contractor’s activities with recommended limits of $1,000,000. Policies with higher limits will be given preference.

Emery County reserves the right to reject any or all RFP/RFQ, to waive any informality of any proposal and to select the proposal which in the opinion of the County provides the best service to the County.

For further information please contact Commissioner Lynn Sitterud at 435-749-0270 between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

RFP/RFQ will be analyzed in the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting March 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

SUBMIT RFP/ RFQ: To the Emery County Clerk’s Office, Box 907, Castle Dale, UT, 84513 by 5:00 p.m. March 2, 2020

