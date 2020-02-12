REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Castle Valley Special Service District is interested in receiving proposals from local attorneys desiring to serve as general counsel for the District.

The attorney or firm selected will be expected to attend all District Board Meetings at 7:00pm every third Thursday, provide legal advice at those meetings and complete legal work as may be assigned or needed by the Board or the District Manager. Legal work typically arises out of subjects regarding public notice or open meeting matters, construction projects, local government matters, employment matters, liability or insurance matters, public services (water, sewer, roads and drainage), intergovernmental agreements, etc.

Proposals will be evaluated on experience in the above mentioned areas, availability for consultation, meeting attendance, fee structures and references. Fees may not be the controlling factor in evaluating proposals.

If you are interested in submitting your proposal, please indicate your hourly rate and any other terms (e.g., reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses such as mileage, filing fees, etc.). Also, please provide the contract form you wish to use.

Submission Deadline: March 13, 2020

The District Board will review all proposals and notify applicants of the selection results as soon as possible.

Castle Valley Special Service District

PO Box 877

20 South 100 East, Suite 200

Castle Dale, UT 84513

435-381-5333

cvssd877@etv.net

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12 and 19, 2020.