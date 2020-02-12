REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Carbon Water Conservancy District is interested in receiving proposals from local attorneys desiring to serve as legal counsel for the District.

The attorney or firm selected will be expected to personally attend quarterly district meetings, attend special meetings, provide legal advice at those meetings, and complete legal work as may be assigned or needed by the District. Legal work typically arises out of a broad range of subjects including public notice or open meeting matters, construction projects, local government, environmental, natural resource, employment, liability or insurance matters, public utilities and services, etc.

Proposals will be evaluated on experience in these areas, availability for consultation, meeting attendance, fee structure, fees, and references.

If you are interested in submitting your proposal, please indicate your hourly rate or other desired fee structure and any other terms (e.g. reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses such as mileage, filing fees, etc.). Please include a sample copy of your contact, fee agreement, or engagement letter you would like to use for your work with the District.

The District will review all proposals and notify applicants of the selection results as soon as possible. The District reserves the right to reject all proposals or negotiate with proposers after proposals are submitted.

Submission Deadline: Friday, February 21, 2020

Please send proposals to:

Attn: Jon Richens

Carbon Water Conservancy District

PO Box 591

Price UT 84501

(801) 573-2337

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12 and 19, 2020.