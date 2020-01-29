REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS AD AGENCY

Carbon County seeks qualifications from advertising agencies to assist with the promotion and advertising of tourism in Carbon County. Detailed information regarding submissions are available at Carbon County’s website at carbon.utah.gov/rfp.

Proposals are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 18, 2020, and should clearly indicate on the outside envelope, “Tourism Advertising”. Qualifications will be opened at 4:30 p.m., February 19, 2020, during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for proposals that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed proposals are not accepted.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any informality of any proposal, and to accept the proposal that provides the best value to Carbon County.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 29, 2020.